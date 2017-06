We are wrapping up Pride month with Today’s Bomb Product. Get into these Classic 11 Rainbow Sunglasses courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent.

These $380 aviator style shades are crafted with silver tone metal and designed with flat multicolored mirrored lenses.

Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted out rocking these statement sunnies to a few pride festivities this past weekend. Hot!

Love it? Get yours here!

Thoughts?