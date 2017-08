Today’s Bomb Product of the day comes courtesy of Your’s Truly Boutique. Shine bright in their exuberant and flowy Liane Dress.

Retailing at $65 this bold piece features lace and embroidered details. This beauty is the perfect number for date night. Hot!

Pair this sexy stunner with a simple but chic pump. This beauty is now available for pre order in yellow and black.

Love it? Get yours here!

Thoughts?