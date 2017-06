In celebration of our recent Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston event, we continue to feature bomb products from our awesome vendors. Create and sculpt the perfect brow with Today’s Bomb Product: “Lamik Beauty’s“ Celebrity Eyebrow Kit.

The fabulous $55 kit includes defining powder, brightening creme and a brow brush, all the materials you need to shape beautiful flawless eyebrows!

Love it? Get yours here.

Thoughts?