Bomb Product of The Day: Hair Are Us Indian Wavy Hair

We are wrapping up the week with one of our bomb vendors “Hair Are Us” from our highly anticipated upcoming Conversations With Claire in D.C! Get into their illustrious Indian Wavy Hair.
Ranging from $50-$200 this Indian wavy pattern is considered to be the least maintenance of the Indian hair textures.
With a natural loose body wave that allows great versatility & body when styling, this texture works great when blending soft medium coarse grades of hair.
In need of some bomb tresses? Get yours here!
Thoughts ?