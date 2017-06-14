We’re highlighting one of our fab vendors for our upcoming Cocktails With Claire featuring Ty Hunter event in Houston! Behold today’s Bomb Product of the Day, Hair of Nature’s Beard Care Pack:

Hair of Nature is an all natural herbal hair care line developed to stimulate hair growth, add enriched vitamins and nutrients to scalp and hair follicles. The kit includes a beard conditioner that maintains a healthy beard, shea mango scalp condition grease along with beard and scalp oil.

Love it!

To wit, if you’re looking for a last minute Fathers Day gift, Hair of Nature’s trio of grooming goodies is just about perfect! The pack retails at $23 and is now available for purchase on hairofnature.org.

What are your thoughts?