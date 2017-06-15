We’re highlighting another bomb vendor for our upcoming Cocktails With Claire featuring Ty Hunter event in Houston. Feast your eyes on today’s Bomb Product of the Day ChiChi L’maour’s Floral Tie Turban retailing at $30!

Made from lightweight high quality jersey knit fabric, this adorable ready to wear tie turban is perfect for the on the go fashionista.

Designed with an attached tie that can be styled effortlessly and stylishly, this stunner also comes in pink, green, and cream floral print.

If you are loving Chichi L’maour‘s fabulous one size fits all floral headpiece get yours here!

What are your thoughts?