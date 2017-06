Today’s Bomb Product is in the spirit of the newly released film Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story. Sean “Diddy” Combs X Invisible Bully team up with Macy’s to bring you original and authentic $58 Bad Boy Basketball Jerseys courtesy of The Bad Boy Heritage collection.

This nostalgic piece comes in black, white and yellow and is now available in stores for a limited time only.

Live on the legacy of the iconic label and gets yours here!

Thoughts?