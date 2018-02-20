Bomb LA Boutique Spotlight: Wardrobe Department LA

Happy Tuesday!

So while in LA, I’ve been joyfully indulging in the fashion scene, and was happy to pop by the Wardrobe Department LA over the weekend!



Founded by legendary stylists April Roomet and Arell Hughes, the store stocks tons of seriously cute goodies by brands like Crystal Streets, Anz Style, Front Row, and more.

A post shared by April Roomet & Arell Hughes (@wardrobedepartmentla) on Dec 29, 2017 at 4:32pm PST



I personally fell in love with their one of a kind accents, including gold playing cards, sumptuous candles, and coin necklaces.



It’s a stylist’s treasure trove. Even Beyonce has snagged a few pieces from there!



If you’re ever in LA, be sure to pop by 311 1/2 Sweetzer Avenue from Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-6pm. Follow them @wardrobedepartmentla for all the latest.

What do you think?