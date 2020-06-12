Bomb Designer Spotlight: Debbie Lorenzo of Frances Grey Hats Available on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop

All this month, we are highlighting designers you can shop at FashionBombDailyShop.com! Today’s spotlight goes to Debbie Lorenzo, milliner and owner of hat brand Frances Grey:

Debbie was born and raised in Queens, NY to Jamaican parents. She went to Fordham University before taking the Millinery Program at the Fashion Institute of Technology .

She writes, “I gravitated toward millinery after taking a few classes at FIT and of course my love for hats. My intention was and is truly on learning and creating a timeless product and outcome that brings personal fulfillment to myself and others, My great-grandmother, Frances Grey, was a seamstress in Jamaica and is my brand’s namesake, and, an underlying source of inspiration. “

Frances Grey

Frances Grey’s Signature is the Logo for the Brand

She continues, “Quality materials and craftsmanship are staples of my designs, however, stepping outside of my comfort zone and exploring new and creative ways to network, cultivate and relay the Frances Grey story to others has been core to my continued development as a brand and person.”

She continues, “Working alongside my daughter has been a major voice when it come to stepping out of my comfort zone with patterns, colors and designs.”

Her first celebrity placement was with none other than Queen Bey! She says,”[I designed] a custom cap worn by Beyonce in her APES**T video. This opportunity was a collaboration with Misa Hylton for MCM and was a wonderful display of women supporting women.”

While Apesh**T brought lots of new eyes, Lorenzo seeks to bring her Frances Grey brand to the world. She says, “My goal for Frances Grey is to evolve into an international accessories/philanthropic brand empowering women.”

For those looking to break into design, Lorenzo offers, “If you’ve been on the fence about pursuing a meaningful business venture, Do it! Do it now! Don’t worry about having it all together. Once you take that first step, things will fall into place…Trust the process! “

Shop hats by Frances Grey at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

