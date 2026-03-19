Zendaya Stuns in Blue Floral Alexander McQueen Chiffon Gown on Jimmy Kimmel Live

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Zendaya stepped out on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a blue floral chiffon gown from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2026 collection. The halter-neck silhouette featured a sheer overlay with delicate floral prints in soft blue and peach tones, creating a light, airy effect.

90909 Zendaya Stuns In Blue Floral Alexander McQueen Chiffon Gown On Jimmy Kimmel Live

The gown was designed with draped detailing across the bodice and cascading layers throughout the skirt, finished with an extended train that added movement and dimension. A long, flowing scarf detail extended from the neckline, amplifying the fluidity of the look.

She completed the ensemble with coordinating pointed-toe heels in a matching blue hue, keeping the focus on the intricate fabric and construction of the dress.

Zendaya Stuns In Blue Floral Alexander McQueen Chiffon Gown On Jimmy Kimmel Live

What do you think?

📸: JKL / IG/Reproduction/Courtesy

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