Zendaya Stuns in Blue Floral Alexander McQueen Chiffon Gown on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Zendaya stepped out on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a blue floral chiffon gown from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2026 collection. The halter-neck silhouette featured a sheer overlay with delicate floral prints in soft blue and peach tones, creating a light, airy effect.

The gown was designed with draped detailing across the bodice and cascading layers throughout the skirt, finished with an extended train that added movement and dimension. A long, flowing scarf detail extended from the neckline, amplifying the fluidity of the look.

She completed the ensemble with coordinating pointed-toe heels in a matching blue hue, keeping the focus on the intricate fabric and construction of the dress.

What do you think?

📸: JKL / IG/Reproduction/Courtesy