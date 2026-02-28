On the Scene at Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2026 with Madonna Front Row: Black Lace, Statement Outerwear, and Identity as the Ultimate Luxury

Dolce & Gabbana presented a Fall 2026 collection soundtracked by Madonna—“Take a Bow,” “I’ll Remember,” and more—while Madonna sat front row beside Anna Wintour.

Frenzied energy filled the room as models turned mid-walk to reveal jackets worn backwards, proving the front can be the back and reinforcing the idea of looking good coming and going.

Rooted in the belief that identity is the ultimate luxury, the collection centered on presence rather than nostalgia. Sicily emerged as emotion, black as strength, lace as intimacy, and tailoring as authority. Femininity and masculinity remained in constant dialogue, with the body affirmed rather than hidden. The house codes—sensuality, devotion, glamour, and craftsmanship—were merged into an aesthetic instantly recognizable for its authenticity and passion, underscoring a story of remaining true to oneself.

Sheer lace dresses, corset tops, and sheer pencil skirts were layered beneath faux fur coats and dramatic outerwear. Plum blazers were styled with knee-high socks, while pinstripe suits with thicker lines nodded to menswear influences. Knits appeared sheer, lingerie was worn beneath substantial coats, and chevron outerwear with fur detailing reinforced the collection’s emphasis on statement coats. Outerwear ultimately emerged as the defining element of the show.

A restrained palette of black, white, and gray grounded the collection, executed in velvet, wool, and cotton. Accessories included fur handbags, knit satchels, tapestry bags, and croc handbags in black and burgundy, styled with thigh-high socks to complete the looks.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana