Bomb Accessories Trend: Pearl Bags

Pearls have always had that feel of elegance. Weather it’s pearl necklaces, earrings or bracelets, if it features pearl accents it’s going to look classy and lady-like.

In recent seasons this has been transferred onto another type of Bomb Accessories: pearl bags. Clutches, mini bags, totes, box bags – the list goes on. Some designs cover the whole bag in pearls while other have been seen to create patterns using these little white drops of luxury.

Today, there are a variety of styles on the market as well as many price points to suit all fashionistas. No matter the outfit or the occasion there is a pearl covered bag out there for you.

Love the trend? Some of our fav designer options include: Vanina bags. The cylinder shaped, oversized pearl covered top handle bag is beautifully finished off with small decorative golden balls. Shown above by @venswifestyle and available on Net-a-Porter.com for $360.

Another splurge option is Zac Posen’s clear PVC and pearl striped bag for $695. Shop now on Farfetch.com

Finally we come to Shrimps $695 best selling Antonia bag. Rocked by @mylittlebooktique above, it’s easy to see why this go-with-everything bag has sold out multiple times. Get your hands on this coveted bag on shrimps.com.

Shop the trend for less: