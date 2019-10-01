Bomb Accessories Hack: Sequin Socks and Metallic Pumps

It’s starting to turn colder, the leaves are beginning to brown, you have the sudden urge to eat your bodyweight in pumpkin pie. It can only mean one thing, Summer is well and truly over. There’s a lot of great things about the Fall/Winter time; winter fashion, comfort food and of course – the party season. But what should you wear? With this Bomb Accessories hack, it’s an easy win.

We all know the famous Karl Lagerfeld saying ‘One is never over-dress or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress’. While he is absolutely correct, sometimes we want to be on the dressed up end of the scale. Especially when you have a party to attend. What better way to do that than by adding some sequins.

Fashion Instagram star Didi-Stone Olomidé (daughter of Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé) has inspired us to come up with a real easy Bomb Accessories hack to dress up any LBD. Pairing your best metallic, pointed pumps with a pair of shining sequin socks of the same tone. So simple, yet so effective.

Olomidé rocks the look with a golden pair of Casadei ‘Party Blade’ pumps, which go for a cool $1,475.

Not quite ready for that kind of splurge? Try out our hack. Let us know how you wore it.

Shop the look: