Beyonce Poses with Cardi B at The Made in America Festival Wearing Gucci’s Resort 2018 “Dapper Dan” Puff Sleeved Jacket

Beyonce popped by Cardi B’s performance at the Made in America festival, and posed with the ‘Bodak Yellow” songstress wearing a puff sleeved jacket from Gucci’s Resort 2018 collection:

She further accessorized with a Gucci monogram cap, socks, and the brand’s $850 Yoko Snake Metallic pumps.
The jacket caused a stir as soon as it hit the runway, due to its similarity to a jacket created by Harlem’s legendary Dapper Dan in the 80’s.

Reader were so incensed that it pushed Gucci to formally acknowledge Dapper Dan. Apparently a capsule collection is in the works.

It’s certainly noteworthy that Beyonce is the first celebrity to wear the jacket off the runway. And snaps to Cardi for continuing to kill it (and to Beyonce for showing support).

What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

