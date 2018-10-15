Beyoncé Performs At The City Of Hope Gala Wearing A Ralph & Russo Gown

Queen Bey has been off tour for a little over a week and has been on the scene ever since. This weekend she performed at The City of Hope Gala in a dazzling Ralph and Russo couture gown. The frock featured a thigh slit and feathered off-the-shoulder details.

Bey kept her look sleek with natural glam and long curly tresses. She’s such a beauty!

She slipped on a velour Elie Saab couture dress after her performance as she posed alongside her bestie, Kelly Rowland who wore a shimmery Yousef Aljasmi gown.

Bey was all about the thigh slits for the City of Hope Gala! Her Elie Saab choice was a belted dress with a peplum style.

Usher was on the scene, as well as Jay Z supporting his wife, and Beyoncé’s friend Jon Platt who was honored at the gala. Everyone looked so regal!

