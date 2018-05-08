Best of the Met Gala 2018: The Hottest Looks with Rihanna in Maison Margiela, Cardi B in Moschino, Kim Kardashian in Versace, and More!

The celebs brought the heat to the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet! This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” While some attendees dressed for the theme in over-the-top headpieces and gowns festooned with beads, others chose to just dress without playing along with the theme. Here were some of the hottest looks that walked the biggest carpet of the year:

All hail, Queen Rih! Can Rihanna do any wrong? She is known for consistently shutting the Met Gala carpet down every year, and tonight was no different. She made her entrance in a custom beaded Maison Margiela ensemble. She fully embraced the Catholicism theme wearing a papal tiara inspired by the hats worn by popes. Rih somehow seems to always get it, and we are here for it. Bomb!

Not many celebs attend their first Met Gala pregnant, but Cardi B is not any other celeb! She is not letting this baby bump slow her down one bit! The Bronx native rapper and fashionista brought the heat to the carpet in custom Moschino dress that hugged her belly and still allowed her to be sexy while showing off some cleavage and legs with a high thigh slit. The embellished dress had a matching headpiece that on Cardi’s head accessorizing her hair for the night. To add to her bejeweled look, she wore thick garnished choker and matching cloves. Safe to say she came through drippin’ from head to toe!

Kim Kardashian kept it sleek and chic in a curve-hugging Versace dress. The shimmery gold dress featured two crystal crosses to play into the theme for the night. Kim’s high ponytail and smokey eye was extremely gorgeous for the occasion. Stunning! Jasmine Sanders was a reader favorite on the ‘Gram! She stunned in a H&M gold structured gown. The highlight of her look that readers loved were the roses wefted into her braid going down her back. While everyone rocked statement headpieces, she just gave her everyday “headpiece” a pick me up. What a goddess! Bomb couple! New parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott weren’t quite on theme, but they brought their A-game in Alexander Wang. Kylie showed off her curves in her all black dress and we even peeked at a little skin through her cutout. Travis went for a military-inspired look in his all black.

Rita Ora made an appearance draped in a sheer Prada dress with an over-the-top black headpiece.

Jlo was a hot mama on the carpet! The ageless songstress struck a pose donning a Balmain dress adorned with a huge bedazzled cross and added shoulders. The sexy dress featured a high thigh slit and feathered train. She better work!

Chadwick Boseman represented for the Fashion Bomb Men on the carpet dressing for the theme in Versace from head to toe. Participating in the theme, his cape was covered in crosses while his pants had brocade printing down the leg. Well done for his first Met!

Versace, Versace,Versace! We could’ve guessed this one—Migos hit the carpet in Versace ensembles. Although all of their suits were various prints, they complemented each other very well. Bomb!

Nicki Minaj is back on the scene and coming heavy! She graced the carpet in a ombré Oscar de la Renta dress adding a red tulle drape over her. The Queens native rapper accessorized with a bejeweled headpiece and Lesilla sandals. Red looks bomb on Nicki!

Zendaya showed off her hot new color and cut on the carpet, which complemented her silver chain Versace dress with sleeves and a waistline almost identical to shield’s of armor. Hot!

Sarah Jessica Parker is known to shut down the Met Gala carpet with iconic looks and she didn’t come to play this year! Sarah posed in a gold brocade Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with red hearts throughout. She topped her look off with a matching headpiece to go address the theme. Did she nail it?!

It was all about black and white for Janelle Monae as she hit the carpet clad in a Marc Jacobs ensemble.

Mary J Blige is consistent with her style, she loves her some boots! Mary struck a pose on the carpet glowing in a light blue Versace dress with gold embellishment. It was all about the thigh high slits this year— Mary was sure to show off her matching boots through her slit. Gorgeous!

Issa Rae looked regal in a belted black & gold Michael Kors dress. As an added touch, her make up was flawless! Blake Lively stunned in a burgundy Versace dress with an embroidered train that graciously followed her up the infamous stairs.

Diddy & Cassie went for menswear inspiration this year and changed it up a bit. Diddy rocked an all white Musika Frere suit, while Cassie opted for a Thom Browne suit with a feminine touch. Yara Shahidi looked as cute as a button on the carpet clad in a Chanel SS18 from head to toe. She’s such a class act at a young age with an effortless style. Slay, Yara! Kendell Jenner kept it simple for the night in an Off White off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with tulle details at the top. She usually does a bit more with her looks, but she still looked amazing!

Gigi Hadid smized on the carpet in a beaded butterfly wing Versace dress. Come through Gabby! We can all agree that yellow and melanin go hand and hand! It was an effortless slay for Gabrielle Union in a plunging neckline Prabal Gurung dress. The yellow looked amazing on Gabby’s skin and had her glowing on the carpet. She also tried out a new high-bun style. Ariana Grande traded out her signature high pony for a headpiece on the carpet. She looked graceful in a strapless Vera Wang gown. The Catholic theme of the night called for the religious print of the dress. Katy Perry made quite an entrance on the carpet with huge Angel wings that could put Victoria’s Secret runway show wings to the test. She wore a goldVersace dress with a beaded net over it and completed her look with gold thigh high boots. She certainly turned heads!



Tracee Ellis Ross went bold in in a hot pink Michael Kors belted dress and coat by the brand.

Kerry Washington glistened in a gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren and let her natural hair out to play!

Ashley Graham was sleek in a gold strapless Prabal Gurung dress and completed her look with a gold sandal. We’ve loving this new bob!

Lena Waithe made a statement on the carpet wearing a Carolina Herrera suit equipped with a rainbow cape. Bomb!

Who wore your favorite look? How did they do with the interpretations of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Theme?