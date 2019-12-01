Best of 2019: Fashion Collab of the Year Including Misa Hylton x MCM, Nicki Minaj x Fendi, and Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger + RSVP to the FABY’s on December 13th!

Next up in our Best of 2019 rundown? Best fashion collabs of 2019! This year witnessed stylists and celebs partnering with legacy brands on bomb capsules and collections, with amazing results.



But which one was your fave? Read below:

Misa Hylton x MCM

With the tag line, “Respect the Architect,” legendary celebrity stylist and designer Misa Hylton took 2019 by storm with her collab with MCM, a German based luxury goods brand, known for their cognac colored logo laden leather pieces. The fashion world was made aware of the fab collab during the Tribeca Film Festival with Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion, a documentary that showcased Hylton’s contributions to hip hop culture and fashion by way of her epic styling with artists like Lil Kim and Mary J Blige. Wielding her industry connects and great taste, this year, Hylton has created custom MCM for Beyonce, Mary J Blige, Queen Latifah, Nas, HER, Diplo, Missy Elliott, and more.

This year, Hylton gave MCM a welcome breathe of fresh air with made to measure pieces with cool, updated silhouettes and unexpected colors.

This has been a great year for Misa Hylton and for MCM, and we can’t wait to see what comes next! Shop some of the items here:

2. Gucci Mane x Gucci

The fashion world was pleasantly surprised to see that rapper Gucci Mane collaborated with Gucci on their Cruise 2020 Collection, marking the announcement with a fun campaign. Gucci Mane has been a fan of the brand since he came up with his rap name ca. 2001, and after almost two decades, the brand he loves welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Though we haven’t seen many pieces from the collection, we can predict that it will be…signature Gucci: luxurious, brilliant, and full of bold monograms and colors.

3. Nicki Minaj x Fendi

Nicki Minaj turned her Chun Li lyrics, “Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on..” into a fly collaboration with Italian house, Fendi. Her capsule collection included pink hued Fendi Monogram dresses, silver and pink puffer coats, sporty sneakers, and sweatshirts with her visage printed on the back.

Her collection was announced with a beautiful campaign, shot by Steven Klein. Various cities around the nation celebrated the launch with celeb and champagne laced fetes.

Chloe x Halle, Bonang Matheba, Kandi and daughter Riley Burruss, and more were all fans of the pink and silver Fendi prints.

It’s certainly rare for a female rapper to collaborate with a luxury fashion house. Nicki did that, and deserves recognition.

4. Zendaya x Law Roach x Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya collaborated with longtime stylist and image architect Law Roach for a 70’s inspired collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The first collection bowed at the historic The Théâtre des Champs–Élysées in Paris (the site of Josephine Baker’s debut in France) with a mostly black cast of models of all sizes that included legends Pat Cleveland and Grace Jones. Their 2nd collection was presented at yet another historical venue: The Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

It’s clear Law and Zendaya are not only making a style statement with beautiful clothes, but also a political statement on the beauty of diversity. Famous celeb friends like Skai Jackson, Storm Reid, and yours truly were all on board, wearing Zendaya x Tommy designs for red carpet events and TV appearances:

Is the Zendaya x Tommy Collab your favorite? Vote below!

5. Laquan Smith x Jordache

LaQuan Smith has been on a solid upward trajectory for quite some time. His latest coup? A collaboration with denim brand, Jordache.

Though we haven’t seen pieces from the line as yet, we can only hope that there will be some iterations present of pieces from his Spring 2020 line.

6. Rihanna x LVMH for Fenty

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. To whit: The Bajan born artist, beauty magnate, and lingerie designer moved into clothing design with her own Fenty Line this year, housed under French luxury conglomerate LVMH. As we reported here, “Fenty [is] the first fashion house launched [for LVMH] from the ground since Christian Lacroix in 1987. Not to mention, Rihanna [is] the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first Black woman at the top of an LVMH brand. “

That alone deserves many rounds of applause. And no surprises here: the line is fantastic. From sunglasses to shoes and separates, everything is bomb.

There you have it!

Which fashion collab did you think was the Best of 2019?

Which fashion collab did you think was the Best of 2019?