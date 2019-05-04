Claire’s Life + On the Scene: Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion at the Tribeca Film Festival with Misa Hylton, Mary J Blige, Lil Kim, and More!

The other night, I was blessed to attend the Tribeca Film Festival Premiere of Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion.

Dirk Schoenberger, Misa Hylton Brim, Lisa Cortes, Dapper Dan, April Walker, Farah X

According to the creators, “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion traces the origins of fearless, full-color hip hop style and explores the women and male allies who have transformed fashion through hip hop. From the Bronx to the runways of Paris, the film leads with the journey of renowned fashion architect and new Global Creative Partner at MCM, Misa Hylton, as the first stylist to meld streetwear with haute couture. The film delves into Hylton’s most recognized fashion looks with her muses including Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot. Additionally, the documentary reveals the global cultural impact influenced by the fashion world with iconic fashion trends and styles from female designers and stylists working behind the scenes, including legendary streetwear designer April Walker, plus additional key voices behind the cultural movement (including me!).”

The event was sponsored by AT&T and MCM, so guests came through in their flyest ‘MCM fits.

Lil’ Kim

Lil Kim looked absolutely adorable in an MCM x Misa Hylton look, accessorized by a Teddy Bear bag I must have.

Mary J Blige

Queen Mary ages like fine wine! Yes to her MCM x Misa Hylton look and Jennifer Le boots!

Hennessy Carolina

Hennessy Carolina uplifted an MCM fit with neon MCM accessories and thigh high boots.

I came straight off a plane and to the red carpet! I made it work in a vintage MCM ensemble and Stuart Weitzman heels.

The inimitable Mike B was great in the movie! He looked dapper in a leather jacket and chic specs.

The woman of the hour, Misa Hylton, was electric in custom MCM and neon accented Malone Soulier heels. I need this whole look.

She grabbed a pic with fellow legend Dapper Dan and her adorable daughter Madison Star.

I love her MCM x Misa Hylton outfit! How cute!

Misa’s sons Niko Brim and Justin Combs supported their mom in MCM ensembles.

Film director Lisa Cortes was a vision in salmon pink.

Co-Director Farah X made a statement in metallic hues.

Walker Wear designer April Walker was bomb in a black body con and feather accented sandals.

Natasha Lyonne accented a black and white look with a neon MCM purse.

The fabulous Bevy Smith looked lovely in a purple ruffle accented dress and snazzy shoes.

Princess Nokia was outfitted in an MCM look .

Elle Magazine editor Nikki Ogunnaike was chic personified in a black suit.

Total singer Keisha Epps uplifted a neon ensemble with a sparkly MCM bag.

Isn’t DJ Beverly Bond beautiful? She hit the ones and twos in a custom MCM look.

Inside…

Author Elena Romero grabbed a pic with editor Emil Wilbekin.

Justin Combs posed with a friend.

Madison Star smiled with stylist Wouri Vice.

Actor Winston Duke smized next to Mary J Blige.

The gorgeous Mashonda stopped by in a leopard printed dress.

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond plays a large part in the documentary, discussing how he uses his collections to make statements on important cultural political issues. He celebrated the night with friends.

And Misa posed with Dirk Schoenberger, global Creative Director of MCM.

It was a fun time and concluded with a performance by Lil Kim!

The documentary is a must see for anyone who loves fashion. I’m excited that the contributions of people like Misa Hylton, April Walker, and Dapper Dan are finally getting the acknowledgement and respect they deserve. This tribute was long overdue, and hopefully signals the beginning of a real movement towards true diversity and inclusion in fashion.

Keep it locked here for details on where you can catch the film yourselves!

Until then, what do you think?

Images: Getty/BFA