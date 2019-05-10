Rihanna Will Be the First Black Woman at the Helm of an LVMH Maison with Fenty Brand

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Earlier this year, there was much talk about Rihanna and LVMH’s future business together for a potential fashion house by the celebrity entrepreneur. Rihanna confirmed the news this morning by posting “@fenty” on her Instagram story which lead you to a Fenty brand page with a blue and white “Fenty” logo. She also stated in a post, “big day for the culture. Thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH. This is proof that nothing is impossible. Glory to be God.” So, get your coins together for Rihanna’s new fashion ventures as she will now be operating her own fashion house under LVMH.

The Fenty brand will feature ready-to-wear fashion and accessories from sunglasses to jewelry. We’ve spotted already caught a glimpse of her sunglasses, but remember Rihanna’s iconic yellow dress from her Fenty Beauty influencer party in London? No fashion publication, not even Fashion Bomb Daily, was able to identify the brand or designer of the dress. The dress is said to be a Fenty dress as the sleeve possessed a logo which had the word “Fenty” in a unique font. Will this be apart of the collection?

Backgrid

Rih in Fenty sunglasses

Though Rihanna already has business with LVMH as her Fenty Beauty line operates under the company, she is making history and breaking boundaries with this new fashion label. According to the Business of Fashion, Fenty is now the first fashion house launched from the ground since Christian Lacroix in 1987. Not to mention, Rihanna is now the first woman and create an original brand at LVMH and the first Black woman at the top of an LVMH brand.



The first collection for the Fenty brand is set to release on May 22nd in Paris. The brand is anticipated to be as huge and successful as the Fenty Beauty line and will continue to uphold Rihanna’s values of diversity and inclusion.