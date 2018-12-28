TGIF!
Usually at the end of every calendar year, the team at Fashion Bomb Daily does a series of superlatives. For over 5 years, we’ve looked at the Fashionista of the year, Bombshell of the Year, Model of the Year, and more, based on a combination of articles on the site and posts on IG.
Fashion Bomb Daily was basically out of business for most of 2018 because of our Instagram issue, but after receiving a lump of coal for Christmas, it quickly turned into a figurative diamond merely a day later with the restoration of all of our business accounts!!
Yes!! @FashionBombDaily @FashionBombAfrica @FashionBombMen @FashionBombKids and @FashionBombDailyMag have all been restored WITH all of our followers!
It’s taken me a little bit to process, but I’m obviously overjoyed!!
I know a lot of you have questions for me: i.e. What happened? How do you feel? What’s next?
I’d love to tell you. Book me to come speak at or moderate your next event, schedule a consultation, or bring a Conversation with Me to your town by emailing bookclairesulmers@gmail.com. Also, stay tuned for my next book, coming to you by next Spring!
Here’s to a prosperous and fruitful 2019!
Love & Light,
Crown Image: Makeup by Moshoodat photographed by IslandBoiPhotography
Best of 2018: Getting @FashionBombDaily’s Instagram Restored
