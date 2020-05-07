Bergdorf Goodman Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Covid-19 Claims its Latest Victim

Luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman announced this morning that it would be entering voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings, citing that , “The Covid-19 pandemic ultimately made it impossible to continue to service our debt and maintain normal operations.”
They continue, “This is not a liquidation of our business. We are resilient, and will continue to bring you the luxury fashion, services and relationships you cannot find anywhere else.“
Hmm..sobering news. First Macy’s, then Neiman Marcus, and now Bergdorf Goodman.
What do you think is the future of luxury retail?