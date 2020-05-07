Bergdorf Goodman Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Covid-19 Claims its Latest Victim

Luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman announced this morning that it would be entering voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings, citing that , “The Covid-19 pandemic ultimately made it impossible to continue to service our debt and maintain normal operations.”

They continue, “This is not a liquidation of our business. We are resilient, and will continue to bring you the luxury fashion, services and relationships you cannot find anywhere else.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Hmm..sobering news. First Macy’s, then Neiman Marcus, and now Bergdorf Goodman.

What do you think is the future of luxury retail?

