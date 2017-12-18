2017 Beauty Trend: Bob Styles

Many hairstyles come and go, yet bob styles seem to never fully fade. 2017 became the year for celebrities to be bold and beautiful in many unique bob styles. From edgy blunt looks to the sophisticated curly bob, stars showed up and showed out with this hair trend!

The Blunt Bob

The blunt bob is one fresh and edgy style embraced by celebrities like Keyshia Ka’oir, Kim Kardashian, and more. Go for traditional, or opt for bold to keep people guessing.

2. The Lob cut

Lob cuts are for the ladies who aren’t fully committed to going too short. If you love to swing your hair back and forth, but still want to opt for a new look, look to stars like Khloe Kardashian and Joan Smalls who played this soft and chic coiffure.

3. The Pixie-Bob

Retro vibes, anyone? The pixie-bob is a short cut with little to lots of definition. Slice it into layers, and add more flavor with a slight bump on the ends. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Kelly Rowland worked this hairstyle to the hilt.

4. The Tousled/Layered Bob

Celebrities like Rihanna, Ciara, Selena Gomez and more loved the layered/touseled bob cut. This style features heavy layers that create a wavy appeal (so you almost look like you just rolled out of bed). Nonetheless, it’s sexy and very modern!

5. The Curly Bob

You can never have too many curls! Celebrities like Zendaya, Tammy Rivera, Shaunie O’Neal and more worked this uber feminine style well. Supremely chic, it adds class to almost any look.

And there you have it! Bob are extremely versatile–which probably is why the trend has stood strong all year long. So strong, even fashionistas and bloggers joined the wave! See even more bob moments in the gallery above.

