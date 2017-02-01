Beauty Crush Wednesday: Viola Davis

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actress Viola Davis attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Viola Davis

Viola Davis arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2012. AFP PHOTO / JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 18: Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 17th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration at The Four Seasons Hotel on October 18, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

While many know her as the cunning and dubious attorney and law professor Annalise Keating on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, award-winning actress Viola Davis has been blazing the big screen for more than fifteen years. And with Oscar buzz surrounding her latest project, Fences, with Denzel Washington, all eyes are on her.

Obvious acting chops aside, Viola also delivers on the red carpet in vibrant gowns with just as stunning makeup. Choosing the right foundation for ebony skinned women has long been a challenge, but she gets it right everytime. Viola even adds a little bronzer to give her face a bit of glow.

She loves to mix things up with her lip shades, depending on her ensemble for the day. With basics like white and black, Viola prefers a nice pop of red or even orange for her lips to excite her look. In bright attire, her makeup is more subtle, leaning toward nudes and light glosses for her pout.

As for her hair, Viola loves to give good wig. Whether in an asymmetrical bouncy bob, bangs, or classic fingerwaves, she loves to experiment. And on occasion, she loves to rock her cinnamon colored natural hair on the carpet while many others are afraid to do so.

Beauty isn’t simply an external feature for Davis, as she has constantly shown immeasurable support for women and other black actresses in the industry.

So here’s to Viola Davis, this week’s beauty crush, who consistently pushes the envelope and unabashedly epitomizes black beauty in the face of European beauty ideals.

For more, spy our gallery above.

What say you to this week’s pick?