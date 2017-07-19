Beauty Crush Wednesday #BCW: Joan Smalls

Hailing from the island of Puerto Rico, this week’s beauty crush has risen to the top of the modeling world ever since taking the leap to leave for New York at the age of nineteen. Now, after singing with IMG Models, she’s walked countless runways and secured a number of blue-chip campaigns under her belt. A mainstay on the Givenchy, Chanel and Victoria Secret runways, one of the faces of Estée Lauder, Joan Smalls isn’t hitting pause any time soon. She’s been on everyone’s radar, even Beyoncé, appearing in her “Yonce” video alongside supermodel friends Jourdan Dunn and Chanel Iman. And it’s obvious why. Known for her sultry stare, gamine frame, and stunning features, designers fawn over her, and we’re fawning too.

Being a supermodel, Joan is all too familiar about being a chameleon. So much so, it translates to her life outside of the glossies, especially when it comes to her makeup. Some days, she loves to use warm, natural hues like bronzes on her lids and nude lips.

And when she wants to vamp it up, she loves turning up the volume with some seriously vivid colors for her lids. From emerald eyeliner to blue mascara or a navy smokey eye, Joan loves taking beauty risks, and they always pay off.



As for lip color, though she has a love as deep as the purple shades she often wears, Joan doesn’t mind experimenting with different hues. Whether ravishing red or a pop of pink, she loves brightening up her look with fun colors, all from her line of matte lipsticks in collaboration with Estée Lauder.

Just as flawless as her makeup are her hairstyles. Never one to play it safe, she’ll sport a fishtail braid one day and a voluminous ponytail for a night out. She even slays in cropped wigs with bangs. Stunning, no?

Here’s to this week’s beauty crush, Joan Smalls. Aside from being insanely beautiful, she’s proof positive that with a tenacious and persistent attitude, you’ll reap the rewards of your work as long as you’re passionate and diligent. We can’t wait to see her kill it on the runways next season! For more, spy our gallery above!

