Beauty Bomb: SZA’s 2017 BET Awards Curly Half-Up Half Down Hair, Styled by Larry Sims

SZA gave us all the Summer beauty inspiration we needed at the 2017 BET Awards. With her flawless skin and voluminous hair, it’s hard to not be mesmerized by the smooth-singing beauty. Her curly half-up, half-down hairstyle at the awards show was coiffed by none other than famed stylist Larry Sims. Thus, we had to get the breakdown to recreate her showstopping tresses for the balmy weeks ahead.

1. Start by washing your hair with moisturizing shampoo & conditioner.

2. Next, blow dry your tresses, in no particular direction, from the root to create volume—leaving your natural curl pattern.

3. Pull your strands at the tip while blow drying to extend length. Use texturizing hairspray for added texture.

4. Use a Mason Pearson brush to brush hair from tip to root—creating increased volume.

5. Create a center part and wave the front of your hair using a tiny barrel curling iron.

6. Gather the sides of your hair and create a half-up, half down ponytail—while leaving strands along the sides of your face.

7. Add a smoothing pomade to your edges to lay them down.

8. Finish with hairspray that provides volume and shine.

Thought on SZA’s tresses?