Beauty Bomb News: Fenty Beauty Drops 10 New Mattemoiselle Shades

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Hot on the heels of Fenty Beauty’s Fu$$y Gloss Bomb and Fairy Bomb loose shimmer powder December launches, Rihanna has blessed us again this holiday season with 10 new Mattemoiselle shades!

Started with just 14 shades back in 2017 the small and slimline lipsticks are perfect for on the go, with minimal touch ups required. The long-wearing, feather-light formula is comfortable and packs a serious color punch. The lipsticks come encased beautifully in silver – true Fenty Beauty style. Due to the thin design, application is a breeze. Easily apply your favorite highly pigmented shade in one swoop.

For the promo shots, Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono used all Fenty Beauty products. Interestingly, she used Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb on RiRi’s lids to create an on trend wet eye look **life hack alert**

Rihanna says of Mattemoiselle “Lipstick is all about having fun and expressing your mood at any given moment. This collection makes it easier than ever because there’s a color for everyone.”

Take a look at all the recent releases below.

All 24 shades of Mattmoiselle are available now for $18 at Sephora, Harvey Nichols and FentyBeauty.com

Which new shade will you be copping? How do you like the formula of Mattemoiselle?

Credits: Instagram (@fentybeauty) / FentyBeauty.com