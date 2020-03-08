Available Now on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop: Bomb Hats from Designer High End Junkie, as Seen on The Popular & Fly Couple Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor

Hats are all the rage, for any season and weather, a chic hat can instantly step up your style & fashion game. Check out the newest trends and hottest looks in fedoras, on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, just added are dope looks by designer High End Junkie. Their funky fedoras are decked out with artsy, graffiti inspired phrases and culturally infused messages like “This is art.” The wording is strategically placed on different areas of the hat. Catching your eye and attention.
Basketball veteran Iman Shumpert was spotted wearing the trendy hat, along with his lovely wife, singer, model and actress Teyana Taylor both in high couture mode, yet dressed down in sporty & urban vibes. Celebrity style favorites and the latest trends include nuetral colored jogger sets, or knitted sets, designer shoes or basketball sneakers and a of course to top of their look, a unquie hat. See how The Shumpert’s took on their version of the outfits pictured above & below and shop the dope looks now here on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.