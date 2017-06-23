ASOS and MTV’s New Partnership Pays Homage to 80’s Street Style

Popular online retailer, ASOS and music cable channel, MTV are teaming up for a 80’s street style partnership! Apparently both brands have a similar demographic, with Sian Ryan, the head of ASOS’s design, deeming MTV a “natural fit.” The capsule collection channels eighties street style with a series of eye catching statement pieces.

The 20-piece collection is full of vibrant colors, funky prints, and 80’s inspired bold graphics. The sweatshirts, dresses, swimwear and more are full of MTV logos with prints like pink cheetah and fun stripes.

The limited-edition collection is not your ordinary t-shirt collaboration! There are products for men and women and the prices range from $6 to $70. The funky ’80s collaboration launches today on ASOS.

Will you be buying?

Photos Courtesy of WWD and Billboard