Apryl Jones Shows Us Her Wild Side In Her Animal Print Fashion Nova Dress!

Apryl Jones balances the life of a mom and entrepreneur all the while looking stylish at all times! She showed us her wild side in her latest Fashion Nova fit: the “Wild Escape Leopard Mini Dress” in a leopard print!
The “Wild Escape Leopard Mini Dress” is very much in sync with the on-going animal print trend and is available for a steal of $19.99. Perfect for a night out, this mini dress is complete with a leopard print and cutout detailing for a sassy look. The dress also includes spandex material, providing you with a little extra stretch and comfort. Let the dress speak for itself by pairing with a simple black open-toe heel and be ready to to be on the prowl for your next outing!