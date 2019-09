Angela Simmons went for a night out in NYC in a full Fashion Nova look and we know how you can get this same look!





Angela Simmons was spotted in Fashion Nova’s Come On Button Down Denim Shirt paired with their Striking Midi Skirt! Together these two pieces create a fab cocktail look. This entire look is available for under $60 as the skirt runs for $27.99 while the denim top runs for $29.99. You can’t beat that!

Have an upcoming cocktail date with your girls? Show up and show out in this look!