Angela Simmons Shimmered in a Sequined Fashion Nova T-Shirt Dress!

Angela Simmons always keeps her style on point by rocking the latest and making her own rules when it comes to fashion. She most recently graced Instagram in a sequined t-shirt dress by Fashion Nova, giving us a taste of her casual chic style.
Angela Simmons was spotted in Fashion Nova’s “In Love With A Cowboy” T-shirt Dress. The oversized t-shirt dress is available in green and gold and complete with sequined detailing. The fun thing about t-shirt dresses is that they can be dressed up or down. Pair with some heels for a night out or sneakers for a more casual day look. For just $34.99, this bomb dress could be yours! Don’t wait any longer, get it here.