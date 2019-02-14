Angela Simmons is an Absolute Doll In Fashion Nova Fringes!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern
Real quick Fashion Bombshells,
Is it cool if we make Angela Simmons blush? Much like the color of this chic Fashion Nova find, because I know I won’t be alone completely raving over this extremely stylish dress full of fringed goodness. Angela, giving you a casual feel, looks like an absolute dolled up tomboy pairing the ‘Serenity Fringe Sweater Dress’, with Off__White’s Converse ‘Chuck 70’ high sneakers. Found in the colors of both blush and rust, you can find it here for a steal of $75, Bombers!