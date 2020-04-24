Andre Leon Talley Calls Anna Wintour “Ruthless” in New Memoir, The Chiffon Trenches

Former Vogue Editor-At-Large Andre Leon Talley skewers colleague Anna Wintour in a forthcoming memoir, entitled, The Chiffon Trenches.
According to an article in the Daily Beast, Talley says, “She has dashed so many on a frayed and tattered heap during her powerful rule…I have huge emotional and psychological scars from my relationship with this towering and influential woman.”
Wintour’s friendship foibles over the years include replacing Talley with 24-year-old YouTuber Liza Koshy as the Met Gala Red Carpet correspondent, unceremoniously canceling his podcast, and neglecting to wish him Happy Birthday. He writes, “Anna is so powerful and busy; she simply put me out of her existence. Now she treats me as a former employee, brief greetings, never anything more than perfunctory salutations.”
Well, they never said the Angel Wears Prada…
Sounds like this memoir is going to be Juicy!
What say you, are you going to pick it up?
Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Images: Getty/Image Collect