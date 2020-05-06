Adele Debuts New Svelte Body on Her Birthday in Black Mock Neck Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress: Get Her Look for a Splurge or a Steal

After weeks of silence, singer Adele appeared on her Instagram page for her 32nd birthday, debuting a new svelte frame! @brittanyxjanae saw the bomb pic, and wrote, “Would love to know where we can find this classic LBD, the silhouette is so chic ”

Though we aren’t sure of the make of Adele’s exact dress, you can get a similar look with this $604 Elzinga dress from Matches Fashion:

Too expensive? You can get a similar look with this Glamorous mini shift dress with structured puff sleeves from ASOS. The damage? Only $57:

Purchase below:

She looks great!

What do you think?

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

