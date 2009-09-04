Fashion Bomb Daily is the web’s number one destination for multicultural fashion.



Created in August 2006 by journalist Claire Sulmers, Fashion Bomb Daily provides daily doses of chic to savvy stylistas. Recognizing there were few print and online sources for multicultural fashion, Claire took her interests in style and writing to create the number one online destination for global chic seekers with a penchant for all things fabulous.











Readers log on to The Fashion Bomb for its fresh takes on fashion news and stories, along with its boutique spotlights, exclusive editorials, magazine scans, fashion show reviews, trends, wardrobe advice, celebrity looks for less, and tips on how to break into the industry from the best in the business.





With 2.4 million monthly visitors, The Fashion Bomb made Ebony Magazine’s 2011 Power 100 List, while Claire was named Black Blogger of the Month by Black Enterprise, and was dubbed Blogger of the Moment by Teen Vogue. Well respected in the industry, The Fashion Bomb has been referenced in New York Magazine, featured in Glamour, and quoted in Time. Claire is a regular contributor to Essence.com and Vogue.it (see articles here). See Press here.









The site maintains daily relationships with fashionable followers and celebrities:







The Fashion Bomb won Judges Vote for Best Fashion & Style Blog in the 2009 Black Weblog Awards and made the list for Signature 9’s 99 Most Influential Style Blogs. In June 2012, Claire won Blogger of the Year in the 2012 Style Blogger of Color Awards.



In October 2008, Claire moved to Paris, France to draw inspiration from the singular beauty unique to the world’s capital of fashion. After spending two years in the city of lights and working for Vogue.fr and GlamourParis.com, Claire moved back to the Big Apple in 2010 to further pursue her fashionable dreams. The Fashion Bomb now has several contributors, and seeks to be the #1 global online destination for connoisseurs of contemporary style.

