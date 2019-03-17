Aaliyah Jay Is An Absolute Doll in Her Fashion Nova Romper!

 

YouTube Makeup guru Aaliyah Jay specializes in  more than just beauty. The stunning Bombshell makes Fashion Nova’s ‘Sophia’ satin romper look effortless and stylish. Petite with a tiny stature, the romper accentuates her legs and allows you to play with many style options. From casual, or like Aaliyah styles it, with a trendy pair of sleek Louboutins. It’s safe to say it’s pretty easy to dress up or down this Bomb fashion find for a steal of $35. Available in hunter green as well, you can find it here, bombers!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like