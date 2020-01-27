RocNation Brunch 2020 Fashion: Beyoncé in a Gray Murano Francesco Dress, Jay Z in Mauve Frere Suit, Rihanna in Ruched Bottega Veneta and More!!

This is one made for TV empire. As if these two aren’t a force alone, together they put the term “power couple” to rest. I’m talking about Jay and Bey of course! Jay Z bought the nation together for brunch yet again in Los Angles, California and OMG, could you imagine what the conversations are like between this group of elite artist? (We seriously need an invite).

Nonetheless, here at FashionBombDaily, our conversations are ALWAYS about what the people are wearing, from hood to haute couture. So lets get in to it, starting with the Carters.

JayZ wore a mauve suit by Davidson Frere. Underneath he wore a white button up shirt and black shoes. Beyoncé wore a gray tailored dress by Murano Franceso. The top resembles a suit jacket with it’s collar and strong shoulders. The dress has a beautifully draped piece in the front that falls below the heamline of the mini dress.

June Ambrose strutted in a black and blue polka dotted pattern dress with a rear and frontal slits by Ronald Van Der Kemp.

Kelly Rowland wore Sebastian Gunawan. The top has lots of volume and was one sleeved. The light green top also had a train and was paired with a bell bottom pant.

Kelly Roland

Winnie Harlow shined bright in a yellow ensemble by Pyre Moss. The mustard yellow skirt was a pleated and asymmetrical while the top was long sleeved yellow crop top.

Also in yellow was T.I. wearing his favorite Hideoki Bespoke.

Bad gyal Rihanna showed up wearing Bottega Venta. The textured sequin dress had ruching and was paired with custom Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Jadakiss and Rihanna

Hot girl Meg Thee Stallion wore an orange Versace suit with matching bag. The blazer was worn open showing off the orange crop top and was accessorized with gold jewelry.

Meegan the Stallion in Versace

Lala Anthony wore a taupe, embellished, fishnet fitted dress by Sally Lapointe paired with Rene Caovilla heels. Her “crystal orb” bag by Marzook.

LaLa

Terrance J wore a deep red suit by Rich Fresh. It has a green and tan stripe down the pant legs and the same detailing is also on the jacket.

Terrence J. Suit by: Rich Fresh

Our favorite fashionista Monica posed with Jermaine Dupree wearing Off White, the brand and the color! This “high low” off white dress has gathered material in the front.

Monica and Jermaine Dupree

Monica wore an Off White peacoat with an Off White dress, paired with red sandals. Chic!

DJ Khaled and Meek Mill were also there of course, Khaled’s baby blue suit was by 5001 flavors, worn with baby blue Jordan sneakers. Meek’s red suit with black detailing is by Alexander McQueen.

Meek Mill and Dj Khaled

Among the sea of many of dapper men was P Diddy and his sons Christian, Quincy and Justin. Christian Combs wore an ensemble from the collaborative line by Offset and Chaz A Jordan.

Christian Combs

Laundered Works Corp

Jhene Aiko looked lovely in a “Nipsey blue” Dolce & Gabbana pant with matching over coat. The inside of the jacket was lined with leopard print and so was Jhene’s bra top. She was along side Big Sean of course, who wore a brown Van Van Alonso suit.

Also in attendance, EllaMai, MoneybaggYo, Lauren London, 21 savage, Quavo, Saweetie and so many more! But, you can watch for yourself! Check out this recap of the 2020 RocNation brunch.