Versace, Versace, Versace! JLo Steps Out In NYC Rocking Denim Versace Resort ’19 Thigh Highs

They don’t call her Jenny from the block for no reason! Jlo hit the streets of NYC rocking the most effortless look–a crisp shirt dress and over-the-knee denim Versace boots from their Resort ’19 collection.

The casual chic slouchy boots are the perfect denim staple to any basic look. The feature Versace’s staple buckle on a belt looped through holes at the top of the boot. They even have pockets on the side! Versace took denim boots to the next level, you’d almost think they were jeans if they came up a bit higher.

I would’ve loved to see Jlo rock the hat too from the look book snapshot. Her slick back pony and bomb shades will do! Cute!

What do you think?