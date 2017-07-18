Exclusive: DJ Mustard for Fashion Bomb Daily + The Launch of Fashion Bomb Men

Today we are officially launching Fashion Bomb men with an exclusive shoot with DJ Mustard!
Who is DJ Mustard, you may ask? He’s only the hottest producer in the industry right now, lending his producing talents to hits like Needed Me by Rihanna (4 times platinum), Posed to Be by Omarion (Platinum), I Don’t Fuck with You by Big Sean (3 Times Platinum), Mediocre by T.I and Iggy (Platinum), Don’t Tell Em by Jeremih (2 Times Platinum), Two On by Tinashe (Platinum), and more.
With all his accolades, he also has a soft spot for style, and admitted that fashion was the driving force behind his 100 pounds weight loss. With consistent work outs and a low carb diet, he now flosses in threads by Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and more.
Indulge in a few pix above, lensed by @FrankHaveMercy. And be sure to follow our New Instagram page @FashionBombMen for daily flashes of men fashion.
