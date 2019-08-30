4 Tips for Choosing the Right Swimsuit for Your Body Shape

Whether you’re heading out on summer vacation, planning a winter sun trip, or just debating whether to hit the local pool, being armed with the right swimsuit is vital!

Get Your Summer Body Ready

This doesn’t mean losing weight, strict diets, and hitting the gym every day – it simply means get your body however you want it to be. Comfort is essential before you choose any swimsuit, and you need your body to be at its perfect place so that you can best select the swimwear perfect for you. There’s no point falling in love with a swimsuit and saying ‘I need to lose weight to fit into this.’ Instead, you need to work with what you have and flaunt it!

Understand Your Body Shape

Choosing the right swimwear means understanding what your body looks best in, and that means identifying its shape. Certain designs of swimwear can look more flattering on particular body shapes, so you’ll want to identify yours. Measure your body in all the relevant places – waist, hips and bust – so you can compare your measurements with the associated shape. The most common shapes are hourglass (even bust and hip ratio which pulls in at the waist), pear (larger hip size than bust size) and straight (an alignment of the bust and hip which appears more straight than curved). Once you know, you’re good to go.

Shop for the Right Swimsuit

Now that you understand your body shape, you can shop only for swimsuits which match the criteria. Online stores may make it easier with filters designed around specific body shapes so that you can save time and distraction by ruling out the swimwear which doesn’t apply to you, or if you’re in-store, you can ask a sales representative to point out the swimsuits best suited for the body shape you have.

Pay Attention to Fabric Cut, Color and Design

Knowing your body shape is only half the battle. You’ll then want to ensure that the swimsuit you choose serves to accentuate your favorite bits and camouflage your less-than-favorite bits. If you have a large bust which you like to accentuate, a low-cut swimsuit may be more desirable; or likewise, if you’d rather steer attention away from a large bust, you could opt for a full covered one piece with a high neck or a halter neck bikini. If you feel more comfortable having your stomach covered, then a one-piece is a better way to go than a two-piece.

Plain colors such as black are very slimming, whereas bold and bright prints and designs can draw attention to certain places – so make sure those places are the right ones!