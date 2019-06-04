3 Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Products That’ll Give You A Bomb Neon Look For Convos With Claire

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Fashion Bomb Daily Editor-In-Chief, Claire Sulmers, is hosting one of her most highly anticipated events: Convos With Claire! On June 15th, Claire will be heading to Atlanta to host yet another bomb event filled with food, fashion, and fun. If you have attended or heard of the event before, you may be aware of the dress code that accompanies each event. For this Convos with Claire event, the dress code will be…NEON! Neon has been one of the hottest trends for Spring/Summer 2019 fashion as it has been spotted on your favorite celebrities, runway shows, and more!

Have no clue what to wear? No worries, the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop is here to supply you with 3 items that will surely give a bomb neon look, from subtle to show-stopping.

The $250 Rayar Neon Chain Jeans fall perfectly in line with the dress code! These skinny slim fit jeans come with a slight stretch and provides a little edge with the distress and chain detailing. Pair with a matching neon top and simple jacket for a fashionable look like Claire!

Looking to go more subtle? Get into our $49.99 New York Fashion Week Special Edition Tee for Convos With Claire! The tee features the words “Black Vogue” in shaded neon and white colors. Pair with your favorite distressed boyfriend jeans and neon heels to match the lettering topped off with a blazer of your picking for a classy chic look.

From one of our best-selling brands, the Oyemwem High Low Tulle One Shoulder Maxi Tutu Dress in neon green is definitely a show stopper! As seen on chart-topping rapper, Yung Miami, this tutu dress runs for $350 and provides you with a frilly and fun look! You can even wear the dress as a high low skirt and pair with Black Vogue tee for an even more chic look.

Stay tuned for more updates with Convos With Claire as special guests will be announced soon! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com. If you have interest in vending, we only have a few spots left. Email events@fashionbombdaily.com for more details on becoming one of our vendors.