Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to steal the red carpet with their eye-catching couple style moments. The two were recently spotted on the scene at the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home dressed in uber-stylish looks.

Zendaya wore an Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2022 look which included a grey double-breasted crystal raindrop-embroidered blazer jacket and embellished thigh-high “Arc” boots. Finishing off the look, she wore a pair of crystal spiderweb drop earrings which were extremely on-theme for the movie event.

Tom Holland wore a Celine look which included a white button shirt, black leather jacket, trousers, and square-toe boots.

Both wore their hair in slicked-back styles, making for the ultimate “heart eyes” moment for the pair. Both of their looks were styled by Law Roach.

What do you think?

Photos: Getty Images