The 49th annual International Emmy Awards commenced with its gala in NYC recently, with actress Yvonne Orji leading the ceremony as this year’s host. While hosting, the Insecure star stunned at the event wearing a captivating yellow poofy gown.
Yvonne Orji wore a Nicole and Felicia Spring/Summer 2022 marigold tulle gown, styled by Apuje Kalu. The eye-catching dress was paired with sun earrings by Earring Envy. To go along with the look, she wore her hair in a braided ponytail, executed by Johnny Wright.
Photos: Joshua Dwain