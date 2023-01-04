2022 has come to a close, and what better way to celebrate the ups, downs, and turnarounds of the year than a yacht party.

Closing the year with a bang, Diddy threw the ultimate yacht party in St. Barths. Among the guest lists were his family, friends such as Fabolous, and of course his shawty wop, Yung Miami.

For the luxurious weekend affair, Miami stunned in three NYE-friendly looks that ranged from futuristic silver on silver to a glamorous emerald gown.

Let’s review everything she wore during the final days of 2022.

Miami started the weekend in silver. Wearing a full metallic ‘fit, she posed on the back of a four-wheeler and the deck in a Rick Owens bustier dress, Gianvitto Rossi Bijoux 105 sandals, and the highly coveted Chanel Double Hybrid Degrade Ombre 2.55 Reissue 227 bag.

The look that followed also featured silver elements. She wore an open knit Joy Cioci dress made of sparkle fabric.

On the night of New Year’s Eve is when Yung Miami wore her best look yet. She stepped out of her silver theme and into an emerald green gown by red carpet favorite, Valdrin Sahiti

Miami let the gown do all the talking and opted for soft glam and a sleek low ponytail. Like her Rick Owens look, she also went monochromatic with the shoe, pairing her dress with green Gianvitto Rossi sandals.

Diddy, of course, complemented her glam with a sequin bowling shirt by Valentino.

Diddy and Yung Miami are starting 2023 stylishly. If they keep this up, they could be contenders for this year’s Most Fashionable Couple of the Year. A nomination her sister JT has already secured.

Let us know what you think of these looks.