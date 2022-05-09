By the looks of it, all that glitters was gold at this past Saturday’s Strength of a Woman Concert in Atlanta, held by Mary J. Blige and Pepsi, when both Yung Miami from the City Girls and Monique Rodriquez stepped out wearing the same $1,390 Tom Ford silk trimmed sequin tank and $1,345 Dolce & Gabbana rainbow sequinned boots!

Yung Miami wore her’s with her hair half a half up half down, three layered Diamond tennis chains and dark wash denim shorts!

Monique opted to accessorize the pieces with a Tom Ford bag, Louis Vuitton hoops and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry styled Jeremy Haynes!

Who wore it better, and how would you style this look?

Get the look: $1390 Tom Ford Silk Trimmed Sequin Tank

Get the look: $1345 Dolce & Gabbana Metallic-Effect Boots

Photos: Getty + Will Sterling + Freddy O. Art