You Ask, We Answer! @tiffany_r_h says, “Hi! Can you please find this shirt?”
Shantel Jackson posed for the ‘gram in a $759 The Attico Elton zebra-print velvet shirt paired with $298 AGOLDE recycled leather 90s pinch waist pants, a $1,850 Prada Re-Edition 2000 crystal satin shoulder bag, and Louboutin patent leather pumps. Her look was styled by Ruby of The Kingdom.
The Attico’s “Elton” shirt takes on you the wild side of style with a chic zebra print. Additionally, the top comes in smooth velvet matched with the animal print to capture the true feels of the wild. The “Elton” shirt also hugs the wearer’s waist for a flattering, hourglass appeal.
Would you splurge on this top?