You Ask, We Answer! @santakels says, “Can we know about Lori Harvey’s dress! I love it and need it for my wedding.”

Lori Harvey held a launch party for her new skincare brand, SKN by LH, where friends and family showed up in support of the model’s latest venture. For the launch event, Lori Harvey wore a $1,295 Monot Spring/Summer 2022 white dress paired with Femme white lace-up heels.

Her Monot dress appears sleeveless with two high slits and side cutouts held together by satin bow ties. Since it is a SS22 dress, it is only available on Moda Operandi’s exclusive Monot Spring/Summer 2022 trunk show for $1,295 which ends in eight days and ships in April of 2022.

Familiar faces like Marjorie and Steve Harvey, Normani, Ryan Destiny, and more were on the scene showing their support for Lori Harvey and her skincare line. Michael B. Jordan was also in attendance and delivered a touching speech, expressing his proudness of her and her business.

What say you?