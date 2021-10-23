You ask, we answer @annelise.Alexandra says, “Hi! Where is her dress from?”

Chlöe Bailey stepped out in NY for her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show wearing a Dead Lotus Couture “Silenzia” latex dress (£470), styled by Nikki Cortez. The dress was paired with Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals in cappuccino and jewelry pieces from Rachelment and Fallon Jewelry.

The Dead Lotus Couture dress is handmade with the finest latex to provide an hourglass figure to the wearer, perfect for Chlöe Bailey who regularly flaunts her curves. “Silenzia” also features slightly puffed sleeves along with a plunging v-neckline for stylishly head-turning details. Not to mention, it is also offered in a slew of color choices plus sizes range up to 16 with a made-to-measure option.

Would you splurge on her dress?

Photos: Julian Dakdouk