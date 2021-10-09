You Ask, We Answer! @acrumpler_rn_bsnsays, “Can you find out where this dress is from?!”

Alexis Skyy is currently on a trip in Egypt where she has been showcasing her experience on the ‘gram. During the trip, she beamed in a gorgeous dress that caught one of our reader’s attention (as well as our attention). Skyy wore Zara’s $49.90 Satin Effect Cut Out Dress in olive green, which she wore backwards. She paired the dress with Louis Vuitton’s $1,250 Nice BB bag and brown slide sandals along with jewelry pieces such as stud earrings, bracelets, and a watch.

The $49.90 Zara Satin Effect Cut Out Dress appears sleeveless with an open neckline held together by a tie detail. The garment also features side cutouts and a tie opening in the back. Not to mention, the dress comes in a stunning olive green color with a pleated wrinkle-effect design.

Would you rock her dress?