Usher was spotted striking some poses for a recent photoshoot at Miami Beach where the singer was outfitted in a dapper green suit and roller skates.
Usher wore a full Bottega Veneta look including a wool suit jacket in parakeet, $1,190 compact wool straight pants in parakeet, and $750 compact stretch poplin shirt in black. The singer gave us quite the fashionable look rocking the iconic “Bottega Green” complimented by black with the brand’s solid black button short-sleeve shirt. He then rounded the look off with sunglasses, jewelry pieces, and a matching green pair of roller skates. His look was styled by Paige Geran.
Thoughts?
Photos: Thomas Falcone